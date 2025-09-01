Could A Single Mistake Cost You Your Student Visa? Here’s What The U.S. Embassy Wants You To Know

New Delhi: The US Embassy in India has issued a warning to all students holding visas for the United States. It reminded them that abiding by US laws is crucial to maintaining their visa status. The embassy emphasised that an American visa is a privilege, not a guaranteed right, and breaking any laws can lead to harsh consequences.

“Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas. Follow the rules and don't jeopardize your travel. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right,” the embassy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The warning came amid new proposed changes by the Trump administration that aim to shorten visa durations for international students, cultural exchange visitors and foreign journalists. Under these new rules, student and exchange visas would be capped at a maximum of four years. This change would force many to seek extensions rather than enjoying more flexible legal stays.

Recent enforcement actions highlight the seriousness of visa violations. Reuters reported that over 6,000 student visas were revoked for overstaying or breaking laws, including some cases linked to terrorism support. In addition, nearly 4,000 visas were cancelled due to criminal offenses. Most were for assault, with others involving driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and burglary.

The embassy’s message is clear: students must follow the law strictly. Any arrest or violation could mean losing the chance to stay in the United States and potentially block future visa approvals.