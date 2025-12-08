Could Being Born In The US No Longer Guarantee Citizenship? SC Orders Review Of Trump’s Controversial Order

Washington: The US Supreme Court has agreed to examine the constitutionality of Trump’s executive order that aimed to end birthright citizenship. This directive has been one of the most debated elements of the president’s broader efforts to tighten immigration rules.

The judges are now reviewing an appeal from the Department of Justice against a lower court ruling that blocked Trump’s order. The executive directive instructed federal agencies not to recognise the US citizenship of children born in the country if their parents were neither American citizens nor lawful permanent residents, also known as green card holders.

What Trump’s Order Said

According to the order, children born in the United States to parents who are not US citizens or green card holders would be denied American citizenship. This measure represented one of the most aggressive steps taken by the Trump administration to alter long-established rules on birthright citizenship.

What The Courts Have Said

The lower court had ruled that Trump’s policy violated the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born on American soil, as well as federal laws codifying this right.

The ruling came in response to a class-action lawsuit filed by parents and children whose citizenship would be affected by the executive order.

When A Decision Might Come

The Supreme Court has not so far scheduled a date to hear arguments in the case. Legal experts say a decision could be expected by the end of June next year, potentially changing one of the most fundamental aspects of American citizenship.