Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2993395https://zeenews.india.com/world/could-being-born-in-the-us-no-longer-guarantee-citizenship-sc-orders-review-of-trump-s-controversial-order-2993395.html
NewsWorld
US BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP

Could Being Born In The US No Longer Guarantee Citizenship? SC Orders Review Of Trump’s Controversial Order

The US Supreme Court has raised serious concern over a controversial directive that could deny citizenship to certain individuals born on American soil. The case stems from an executive order issued by US President Donald Trump during his tenure, which sought to restrict the citizenship of children born in the United States.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 12:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Could Being Born In The US No Longer Guarantee Citizenship? SC Orders Review Of Trump’s Controversial OrderRepresentative image (Reuters)

Washington: The US Supreme Court has agreed to examine the constitutionality of Trump’s executive order that aimed to end birthright citizenship. This directive has been one of the most debated elements of the president’s broader efforts to tighten immigration rules.

The judges are now reviewing an appeal from the Department of Justice against a lower court ruling that blocked Trump’s order. The executive directive instructed federal agencies not to recognise the US citizenship of children born in the country if their parents were neither American citizens nor lawful permanent residents, also known as green card holders.

What Trump’s Order Said

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the order, children born in the United States to parents who are not US citizens or green card holders would be denied American citizenship. This measure represented one of the most aggressive steps taken by the Trump administration to alter long-established rules on birthright citizenship.

What The Courts Have Said

The lower court had ruled that Trump’s policy violated the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born on American soil, as well as federal laws codifying this right.

The ruling came in response to a class-action lawsuit filed by parents and children whose citizenship would be affected by the executive order.

When A Decision Might Come

The Supreme Court has not so far scheduled a date to hear arguments in the case. Legal experts say a decision could be expected by the end of June next year, potentially changing one of the most fundamental aspects of American citizenship.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Goa
Four Held In Goa Nightclub Inferno; Eyewitness Blames Pyro Gun For Blaze
Russia Su-75 Checkmate
Is Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate A Strategic Illusion? Why The Jet Can’t Fly
Madhya Pradesh
MP: 10 Maoists Including KB Division Commander Surrender In Balaghat
Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar Police Attach Rs 1 Cr House Of Drug Peddler In Major NDPS Crackdown
Goa Fire
Who Is Saurabh Luthra? ‘Owner’ Of Goa Nightclub Where Deadly Fire Killed 25
IndiGo Crisis
How IndiGo’s Operational Collapse Exposes Fragility Of India’s Aviation Sector
Cyclone Ditwah
Death Toll Rises To 627, Several Hundred Missing After Cyclone In Sri Lanka
IndiGo flight cancellations
IndiGo To Operate 1,630 Flights On Sunday, Major Cancellations Continue
US-India visit
US Top Diplomat Allison Hooker To Visit Delhi, Bengaluru From Dec 7-11
Armed Forces Flag Day
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Armed Forces Flag Day, Unveils Flag Pin