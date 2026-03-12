Could Iran use Mexican cartels to strike US? FBI alert raises new concerns

As the conflict involving Iran enters its 13th day, tensions continue to escalate with fears of potential retaliation beyond the immediate battlefield. Reports suggest that Iran is taking an aggressive stance, while the United States is increasingly wary of possible attacks on its territory. The concern stems from intelligence warnings that Tehran could attempt unconventional methods to target American soil despite the 12,000-kilometre distance between the two countries.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the emerging threat and the intelligence alerts coming from the United States. The discussion focused on how American agencies are assessing Iran’s possible strategies and why the latest warnings have triggered heightened security concerns.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert warning that Iran could potentially target the southwestern United States, particularly California and nearby coastal regions. According to the alert, areas along the Pacific coastline could be vulnerable in the event of a drone-based attack.

The warning has also raised questions about how Iran could strike from such a long distance. Iran’s ballistic missiles have a range of about 3,000 kilometres, while Shahed-136 attack drones can travel roughly 4,000 kilometres. These ranges are far short of the distance required to directly reach the United States from Iranian territory.

According to assessments cited by US intelligence agencies, Iran could potentially rely on Mexican drug trafficking networks to bypass this limitation. The theory suggests that ships or submarines could be brought closer to US maritime borders, from where drones might be launched toward American targets. Intelligence officials believe drug traffickers operating near US waters possess knowledge of maritime routes and escape corridors, making them potential intermediaries in such an operation.

Authorities point out that Mexican criminal networks have previously demonstrated the capability to deploy drones. In September last year, explosive-laden drones were reportedly launched by traffickers targeting US security personnel. While the attack did not cause casualties, it forced a temporary disruption of operations at a US airport, highlighting the operational reach of these criminal groups.

Investigators also point to a longer history of links between Iran-aligned groups and international criminal networks. The connection is often traced to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group that entered the drug trafficking trade in the early 2000s. According to intelligence reports, drugs supplied through Hezbollah networks were passed on to Mexican traffickers, who then smuggled them into the United States.

In 2011, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) allegedly expanded its engagement with these networks. US authorities had accused Iranian operatives of plotting to assassinate the Saudi Arabian ambassador in Washington using cartel-linked intermediaries. The plot, reportedly involving a contract worth about ₹14 crore, was foiled, but it exposed suspected links between Iranian operatives and organised crime networks in the region.

According to the CIA, Hezbollah is still believed to maintain connections with three major drug gangs in Mexico, raising concerns about the possibility of criminal networks being used as proxies in geopolitical conflicts.

This would not be the first instance of criminal gangs being used as intermediaries in covert operations. Reports indicate that in 2024, Iranian intelligence allegedly contacted gangs in Sweden known as Foxtrot and Rumba, which were later linked to an attack on the Israeli embassy. In another case, the same year, Russian criminals were reportedly hired to target Iranian government critic Masih Alinejad in the United States, though the attempt failed and the suspects were arrested.

The potential threat has also become part of US domestic security discussions. Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly spoken about deploying military forces against drug cartels, citing their growing power and access to advanced equipment such as attack drones and even submarines.

Security experts note that in parts of Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela, drug cartels exercise significant territorial control and sometimes function as parallel authorities. This capability, combined with their knowledge of cross-border routes, has made them a serious concern for US security planners.

While Washington continues to evaluate the threat, developments in Iran have added another dimension to the conflict. Mojtaba Khamenei, who recently addressed the nation as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, spoke about retaliation following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating that Iran’s response would not remain symbolic.

The evolving situation suggests that while the United States may be able to crack down on criminal networks, confronting Iran’s strategic response could remain a far more complex challenge in the current geopolitical climate.

