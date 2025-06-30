Could Netanyahu Turn War Into A Comeback? Israel’s Battle Off The Battlefield

New Delhi: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had once walked away from a truce many believed was working. Back in March, just before Donald Trump’s second inauguration, US-brokered talks had frozen the guns between Israel and Hamas. Hostages were coming home. Palestinian prisoners were being released. Israeli troops were preparing to pull out of Gaza. There was hope, even in rubble.

But Netanyahu was not finished. The airstrikes resumed. He vowed to keep going until Hamas was crushed. His critics saw something else – a political calculation. His supporters had said the hostages mattered most. But his shift left many in Israel unsettled, especially families waiting for loved ones.

The backlash was swift. Some called it a betrayal. Others, a gamble. After all, he had scraped together his current government with help from far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies after failing to win a clear majority.

Now, the military success against Iran has brought him a different kind of spotlight. There is talk of early elections. Some close to him believe he could ride a wave of security triumphs to secure another term. Netanyahu, already Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, dropped hints. He said he had “missions” yet to complete. He seemed eager to seize the moment.

He pointed to Iran’s damaged nuclear programme as a turning point. He suggested that only he could finish the job – bring back the hostages, defeat Hamas and then seek a wider regional peace.

But even a successful war can come with complications. Fresh polling suggested the 12-day battle with Iran did not boost his approval as much as expected. His party still falls short of a majority. Smaller right-wing factions are not eager to rush to his side either. A majority of Israelis, nearly 60 percent in one survey, wanted the fighting in Gaza to stop in exchange for the hostages’ release. Many believed Netanyahu kept the war going to serve political needs.

A local expert described Netanyahu as Israel’s most skilled political operator. But they also highlighted a trust deficit. Many Israelis do not believe he acts consistently. Voters see a leader who has shifted positions too often. They are not sure who he really is anymore.

Internal research expected to be released soon predicts Netanyahu will not even cross the 50 percent trust mark. In some ways, calling an election now could be riskier for him than attacking Iran. Wars shift quickly. So do polls.

There is another problem. He is still on trial. Corruption charges hang over him. Allegations of bribery and fraud are back in the headlines. Just this week, a court rejected his request to delay a hearing, even as the war with Iran dominated headlines.

Supporters of the prime minister say the cases are political vendettas. But critics argue that no one should be above the law.

Donald Trump came to his defense recently. He called Netanyahu a “hero” and urged Israeli courts to drop the cases. This came days after the U.S. president had scolded the Israeli leader over his handling of the ceasefire. The contradiction was not missed in Tel Aviv.

Some saw the comments as unhelpful, even insulting. Opposition leaders said Israel’s legal system should remain untouched by foreign leaders.

International pressure is also mounting. Some Israeli voices, including former generals, now argue that military goals in Gaza have been achieved. But the civilian toll has climbed. Over 55,000 have died in the war so far. The International Criminal Court has issued warrants against Netanyahu and his former defense minister. Charges against him include war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel strongly denies the accusations.

Still, many analysts agree – elections in the midst of hostages remaining and war still burning would be a risky move. But they have also learned something else. Netanyahu has been counted out before. Those expecting him to exit quietly might want to wait.