Could Pakistan Misuse Cryptocurrency To Fund Terrorist Networks? Islamabad Plans To Build Bitcoin Reserve

In a surprising move ahead of Eid al-Adha, Pakistan has announced the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, raising global concerns over the potential misuse of cryptocurrency to secretly fund terrorist networks.

At the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, the CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, Bilal Bin Saqib, declared the country's intent to build a national Bitcoin reserve, comparing it to strategic oil or gold reserves held by other nations. This reserve, he said, would not be traded but stored for future use during economic crises. In today’s DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed Pakistan’s announcement of the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve:

Watch The Full DNA Episode Here:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed his son, Salman Shehbaz, to oversee the expansion of cryptocurrency in the country. This move marks a shift from investing in overseas properties to digital assets. The announcement has fueled speculation that not just the government, but also terror outfits like those led by Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, may turn to Bitcoin to facilitate covert financial transactions, especially around Eid.

The plan includes a proposal to allocate 2,000 megawatts of electricity for crypto mining, highlighting Pakistan’s ambitions to become a hub for digital innovation. Saqib also thanked the United States for support, which many interpret as an attempt to grow closer to the Trump family, especially since Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. attended the same conference where the announcement was made.

Further deepening the US connection, Pakistan Crypto Council has partnered with World Liberty Financial, a crypto platform that reportedly has 60 percent ownership linked to the Trump family. This partnership is seen as a strategic move to strengthen diplomatic ties with influential figures in the US.

While President Donald Trump once criticized cryptocurrencies, he has since embraced them. He has recently supported the idea of a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, though, unlike Pakistan, this reserve would be formed using confiscated Bitcoins, not taxpayer money.

However, Pakistan's new crypto policy is being viewed with suspicion internationally due to its history of terror financing and placement on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in the past. Experts warn that digital currencies like Bitcoin, due to their borderless, decentralized nature, can be easily used to fund banned terror groups, bypass banking systems, and move funds through fake NGOs or the dark web—all while evading global oversight.

Concerns are mounting that Pakistan’s Bitcoin reserve could eventually be diverted towards terrorist activities. India is expected to raise the issue on global platforms, calling for tight international monitoring of Pakistan’s use of cryptocurrency, just as its conventional banking channels are watched.