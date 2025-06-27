Could UAE And Three Other Nations Take Over Gaza Governance After Hamas Exit?

In a significant diplomatic development following the ceasefire in the Iran-Israel conflict, a new peace plan for Gaza is reportedly in the works. The United States and Israel have reportedly held high-level discussions to transfer the administration of Gaza to four Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The plan is said to be backed by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have held talks with Netanyahu and Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister, Ron Dermer. According to an Israeli newspaper, Israel Hayom, the proposed plan involves removing Hamas leadership from governance and handing over the responsibility of managing Gaza to the UAE and other Arab nations. In today’s DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the report of the four nations taking over Gaza governance:

The Trump administration’s strategy envisions broader Arab participation in the Abraham Accords as a solution to the Gaza crisis. The US has long aimed to widen the scope of this agreement, which is considered a diplomatic bridge between Israel and Arab nations.

As part of the deal, Israel may be asked to support the idea of a Palestinian state, while the US could formally recognise Israel’s sovereignty claims. The plan is reportedly advancing rapidly, with expectations that the Gaza conflict could end within two weeks. Major announcements on the matter are anticipated soon.

Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Gaza conflict has been ongoing since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a deadly assault on southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. In response, Israel began a sustained airstrike campaign across Gaza.

According to reports, more than 60,000 people have died in the conflict so far, while Israeli efforts to rescue hostages continue.

Iran-Israel Tensions

The reports also come days after the tensions between Israel and Iran ended as a ceasefire was announced.