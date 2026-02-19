Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018761https://zeenews.india.com/world/could-us-and-israel-launch-a-weeks-long-war-on-iran-heres-what-latest-reports-say-3018761.html
NewsWorldCould US and Israel launch a weeks-long war on Iran? Heres what latest reports say
IRAN US TENSIONS

Could US and Israel launch a weeks-long war on Iran? Here's what latest reports say

Tensions in the Middle East appear to be escalating again, as the United States has deployed a large portion of its airborne early-warning fleet to Europe and the region around Iran. Reports indicate that Washington has deployed approximately 40% of its E-3 Sentry AWACS fleet—the Air Force's flying radar and battle-management aircraft—which analysts view as significant evidence of increased readiness.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Could US and Israel launch a weeks-long war on Iran? Here's what latest reports sayRepresentative image. (Photo: X)

Tensions in the Middle East appear to be escalating again, as the United States has deployed a large portion of its airborne early-warning fleet to Europe and the region around Iran. Reports indicate that Washington has deployed approximately 40% of its E-3 Sentry AWACS fleet—the Air Force's flying radar and battle-management aircraft—which analysts view as significant evidence of increased readiness.

Also, open-source defense reporting shows that a U.S. Air Force KC-46A "Pegasus," a modern aerial refueling tanker that serves as a flying fuel station, is crossing the Atlantic with six F-22 Raptors from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, further illustrating the scale of U.S. air movements.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Cyber crime
Shivam Sahu 13 min 14 sec viral MMS: Husband nabbed for blackmailing wife
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav shares first social media post after bail
Technology
Vivo V70, V70 Elite launched in India with OriginOS; Check specs, price
India's first electric car
India’s first electric car: Meet ‘Lovebird’ from 1993, which laid EV platform
West Indies vs Italy
West Indies storm into Super 8s with dominant 42-run win over Italy
Priyanka Chopra
Throwback Thursday: Priyanka Chopra calls Namrata Shirodkar 'Queen'
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date, time, where to watch, and visibility in India
BSE
Sensex crashes 1,236 points; sharpest fall in over 2-weeks amid global tension
Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal breaks silence on Parineeti Chopra unfollowing her
Aludecor
Aludecor claims to have introduced India’s largest free ACP testing initiative