Could US and Israel launch a weeks-long war on Iran? Here's what latest reports say

Tensions in the Middle East appear to be escalating again, as the United States has deployed a large portion of its airborne early-warning fleet to Europe and the region around Iran. Reports indicate that Washington has deployed approximately 40% of its E-3 Sentry AWACS fleet—the Air Force's flying radar and battle-management aircraft—which analysts view as significant evidence of increased readiness.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 06:12 PM IST | Source: Bureau