Could US and Israel launch a weeks-long war on Iran? Here's what latest reports say
Tensions in the Middle East appear to be escalating again, as the United States has deployed a large portion of its airborne early-warning fleet to Europe and the region around Iran. Reports indicate that Washington has deployed approximately 40% of its E-3 Sentry AWACS fleet—the Air Force's flying radar and battle-management aircraft—which analysts view as significant evidence of increased readiness.
Also, open-source defense reporting shows that a U.S. Air Force KC-46A "Pegasus," a modern aerial refueling tanker that serves as a flying fuel station, is crossing the Atlantic with six F-22 Raptors from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, further illustrating the scale of U.S. air movements.
