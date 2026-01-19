Counter Of ‘Islamic NATO’? ‘Mediterranean Quad’ Could See India Join 3+1, Eyes On UAE

Dubai: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit India today (January 19). The trip comes at a time of turbulence across the region. Concerns are rising over potential US attack on Iran, while Saudi Arabia and the UAE are at odds in Yemen. Pakistan is working with Turkey and Riyadh to form a military alliance along the lines of an Islamic NATO. It has raised strategic concerns for India.

According to Eurasian Times, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a defense pact last year. The agreement ensures that any attack on one is considered an attack on the other. Turkey could now join this pact.

Meanwhile, India and the UAE are watching developments closely. Both countries may explore new alliances to counterbalance this emerging bloc.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A New ‘QUAD’ In The Making

Greece, Cyprus and Israel have formalised a trilateral military cooperation plan. The agreement includes joint exercises, unmanned systems, electronic warfare training and sharing expertise on regional stability. India has been invited to join this ‘3+1’ summit and strategic forum. New Delhi already shares close ties with all three countries.

The initiative follows a trilateral summit and includes detailed bilateral action plans. The plans points to a stronger security coalition to address shared threats, particularly as a strategic message toward Turkey. India joining Israel, Greece and Cyprus could create a powerful regional bloc.

Saudi, Pakistan And Turkey Alliance

The potential India-led Mediterranean Quad counters the growing influence of the Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey axis. Riyadh’s financial strength, Islamabad’s nuclear capabilities and Ankara’s military expertise form a collective defense structure being called an “Islamic NATO”.

Turkey’s strategic goals are increasingly aligning with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and all three nations are coordinating militarily.

India-Pakistan ties are at a particularly low point. Since India’s Operation Sindoor last year, relations between the two neighbours have been tense. Pakistan is now relying on Saudi Arabia and Turkey for potential economic and military support in any conflict with India.

UAE, Israel And India

The Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey alliance is a strategic challenge for India. At the same time, the UAE sees the Kingdom’s influence as a concern. India already has strong defense and strategic ties with Israel, Greece and Cyprus, and the UAE also maintains close relations with Israel.

This opens the possibility of a security coalition involving India, Israel and the UAE in the future, though concrete plans are yet to emerge.