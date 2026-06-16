Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Counter-terrorism group, defence, critical infrastructure protection & more: India, Slovakia deepen bilateral ties during PM Modi's visit

Counter-terrorism group, defence, critical infrastructure protection & more: India, Slovakia deepen bilateral ties during PM Modi's visit

India and Slovakia also agreed to establish a joint working group on counterterrorism cooperation and launch a consular dialogue mechanism, as the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 07:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 07:12 AM IST
Counter-terrorism group, defence, critical infrastructure protection & more: India, Slovakia deepen bilateral ties during PM Modi's visit
Image Credit: Image: PIB

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Anti-terror group, defence & more: India, Slovakia deepen bilateral ties
India5 min ago
2
US B-52 bomber9 min ago
3
Who Am I15 min ago
4
US Iran Peace Deal40 min ago
5
tarot card reading today42 min ago