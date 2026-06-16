/Counter-terrorism group, defence, critical infrastructure protection & more: India, Slovakia deepen bilateral ties during PM Modi's visit

Slovakia has conferred its highest national honour upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making it the 33rd such global honour for the Indian PM. In a special ceremony, President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini, conferred upon PM Modi, Slovakia’s highest State honour, 'The Order of the White Double Cross, First Class'. The two leaders also discussed the bilateral aspects of relations and agreed to deepen defence and counter-terrorism ties. During PM Modi's visit, the two nations elevated their ties to Comperehensive Partnership level.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the President, the Government, and the people of Slovakia for the distinguished honour. Accepting the award, he noted that the honour was a tribute to the 1.4 billion people of India, and to the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Slovakia.
Terming the award as a testament to the warmth, trust, and affection that unite the people of India and Slovakia, Prime Minister Modi hoped that the honour would inspire future generations in both countries to continue nurturing their special friendship.
PM Narendra Modi and Slovak PM Robert Fico held a bilateral meeting, during which the two agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, and connectivity. According to the Joint Statement, the two leaders underscored the importance of strengthening defence and security cooperation and agreed to encourage regular consultations and exchanges between their respective defence authorities. The leaders also welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation.
On cybersecurity, the leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in the protection of critical information infrastructure and in preventing and countering cybercrime, while promoting an open, secure, accessible, stable, interoperable, resilient and peaceful digital space.
India and Slovakia have agreed to establish a joint working group on counterterrorism cooperation and launch a consular dialogue mechanism, as the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the European country.
Highlighting the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, PM Modi said that the cooperation in defence was a "testament" to a high level of mutual confidence and common strategic vision.
Fico, during his remarks, also expressed his interest in collaboration in the field of defence. "I am also interested in cooperation in the field of the defence industry," the Slovak PM said. PM Modi's visit to Slovakia is the first by an Indian Prime Minister since the country's independence in 1993.
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