/Counter-terrorism group, defence, critical infrastructure protection & more: India, Slovakia deepen bilateral ties during PM Modi's visit

Slovakia has conferred its highest national honour upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making it the 33rd such global honour for the Indian PM. In a special ceremony, President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini, conferred upon PM Modi, Slovakia’s highest State honour, 'The Order of the White Double Cross, First Class'. The two leaders also discussed the bilateral aspects of relations and agreed to deepen defence and counter-terrorism ties. During PM Modi's visit, the two nations elevated their ties to Comperehensive Partnership level.