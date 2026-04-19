'Courageous, bold, loyal': Trump hails Israel as 'great ally' for 'knowing how to win'

In a notable display of diplomatic backing, US President Donald Trump has strongly endorsed Israel, describing it as a key strategic ally during periods of heightened regional instability.

In his latest post shared on Truth Social, POTUS asserted that the Middle Eastern nation has "proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America." Elaborating on the specific attributes of the partnership, he lauded the country as being "courageous, bold, loyal, and smart."

President Trump further added that Israel's military and strategic resolve makes it different from other global actors. He said that the nation, "unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress," demonstrates a formidable combat spirit and "knows how to WIN."

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These statements come amid escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, with the region continuing to face intricate challenges, particularly in relation to ceasefire negotiations and the safety of maritime activities in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump specifically alluded to certain allies who, in his assessment, have "shown their true colors" during the recent period of geopolitical pressure.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has announced the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, citing the United States’ decision to maintain a blockade on Iranian ports, in what Tehran claims is a direct "violation of the conditions of the ongoing ceasefire," as reported by Iranian state media outlet Press TV.

In an official statement released on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy clarified that following the initial ceasefire announcement, Iran had allowed non-military vessels to transit the crucial waterway through a designated corridor established by Tehran. However, this arrangement has now been abruptly withdrawn in response to what it perceives as renewed American aggression.

"Due to the violation of the ceasefire conditions, and as the American adversary has not lifted the naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed as of this evening until this blockade is removed," the Corps stated.

After this closure, the IRGC issued a stark directive to all maritime traffic in the region. The naval force warned that no ship should try to leave its "anchorage in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman" to navigate towards the waterway.

The IRGC also cautioned that such kind of maritime activity would be viewed as "cooperation with the enemy, and the violating vessel will be targeted," as per the statement.

According to reports, this warning from Iran has placed international shipping on high alert as the IRGC asserts full control over the region's key energy transit route.

Reiterating its command over the area, the statement insisted that the IRGC's Navy is the "only official authority" vis-a-vis management and regulations of the waterway. According to Press TV the Iranian military also dismissed latest rhetoric from Washington, declaring that "statements made by the terrorist US president regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf have no validity."

The strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz continues to draw global attention, as it functions as a critical artery for the international oil trade. Any disruption to operations in this key waterway has immediate repercussions for global energy flows and the stability of maritime logistics.

With inputs from ANI...