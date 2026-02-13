Court report raises concerns over Imran Khan’s vision loss and restricted access in jail

A court-appointed report submitted to the Supreme Court has drawn attention to the worsening eyesight of former Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and the restrictions on his legal and family access while he remains in custody at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

The report was compiled by Barrister Salman Safdar, who was asked by the Court to review Khan’s conditions. It draws on Khan’s own account and observations made during a visit to the jail.

“I Had Normal Vision”

According to the report, Khan told the Amicus that until October 2025, he had normal 6×6 vision. He then began experiencing blurred and hazy eyesight. He said he repeatedly informed jail authorities about the problem, but no immediate steps were taken.

He later suffered a sudden loss of sight in his right eye. Doctors at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) diagnosed him with Right Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO), a condition caused by a blood clot in the eye. Despite receiving treatment, including an injection, his vision in the right eye has now been reduced to around 15 percent.

During the meeting, the Amicus noted that Khan appeared visibly shaken by the loss of vision. His eyes were watery, and he frequently wiped them with a tissue—signs of both physical discomfort and emotional strain.

The report recommends that his condition be examined again by independent eye specialists.

Years in Isolation

The document also records that Khan has spent roughly four years and four months in solitary confinement. He remains housed in a secured compound and spends most of his day inside his cell.

The report notes that summer conditions inside the compound are difficult, with intense heat, humidity and insects. It also mentions that there is no refrigerator in the cell. Khan reportedly said that food has spoiled during hot weather and that he suffered food poisoning on more than one occasion.

Limited Legal and Family Contact

Access to lawyers is another issue raised. Khan said he has not been allowed to meet his lead counsel or legal team in recent months. This, he said, has made it harder to follow developments in his cases or give instructions.

Family contact has also been restricted. While weekly meetings with his spouse are permitted, other relatives have reportedly not been allowed to visit. Phone calls with his sons abroad have also been limited.

Before the Court

Although Khan told the Amicus that he feels physically safe inside the jail, the report lists several concerns that require the Court’s attention—including an independent medical review, improved sanitation, restored legal access and expanded family communication.