Amazon

COVID-19: Amazon cancels re: MARS 2020 annual AI event

The re: MARS 2020 was scheduled to be held from June 16-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Image courtesy: Reuters

Nevada: Amidst global concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, Amazon has also suspended the re: MARS 2020 annual AI event. The event's cancellation update is posted on the official website, noting that guests will receive a full refund of the registration fee who purchased tickets for the event. 

Hotel rooms booked through the conference website will also be cancelled free of charge.

The company will be looking at other ways to engage the community, which could mean a possible online-only event similar to Apple`s WWDC 2020.

