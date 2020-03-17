हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Elon Musk

COVID-19: Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to stay home if unwell

"I will personally be at work, but that`s just me. Totally ok if you want to stay home for any reason," Musk said in the memo, adding he was not aware of any Tesla employee who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

COVID-19: Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to stay home if unwell
Image courtesy: Reuters (File Image)

Beijing: Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sent employees an email on Monday (March 16, 2020) telling them to stay at home if they felt ill or uncomfortable, two people who saw the memo told Reuters.

"I`d like to be super clear that if you feel the slightest bit ill or even uncomfortable, please do not feel obligated to come to work," Musk said in an internal memo that the sources read out for Reuters over the phone. Reuters did not review the memo.

"I will personally be at work, but that`s just me. Totally ok if you want to stay home for any reason," Musk said in the memo, adding he was not aware of any Tesla employee who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

