COVID-19: India provides four tonnes of essential life-saving drugs to Seychelles

In a humanitarian gesture, India on Wednesday gifted life-saving drugs, including Hydroxychloroquine tablets, to Seychelles to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has infected 2 million people worldwide. India gifted the first consignment of four tonnes of essential life saving medicines to Seychelles.

"These medicines were procured basis the request from the Government of Seychelles. The consignment was brought to Seychelles by an Air India Special Charter Boeing 787 flight from New Delhi," said a statement issued by the High Commission of India in Seychelles.

This is a special arrangement made in view of the special relations with Seychelles in order to enable the supply of these medicines despite the restrictions in place due to the lockdown, it said. "Despite its own domestic challenges and constraints, India has always believed in sharing its resources and expertise with its friends and partners," the statement said.

This airlift also strengthens the spirit of cooperation between the two sides based on India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Seychelles' India First Policy, it added.

As part of this consignment, India swiftly decided to send the supplies of Hydroxychloroquine to Seychelles. The anti-malarial drug is now used to treat COVID-19 patients with effective outcomes. Health authorities worldwide have recommended Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients with positive outcomes, it said. Other medicines as part of the supplies include various life-saving medicines for COVID-19 complications which shall be a game-changer for the treatment of the pandemic in Seychelles.

India had previously gifted lifesaving state-of-the-art medical equipment worth USD 8.75 million in February 2018 which is now distributed across all the hospitals and health clinics in Mahé, Praslin and La Digue.

"This is the level of commitment and unwavering support that India provides to closest maritime neighbor and best friend, Seychelles, and work untiringly towards capacity building and strengthening its health care infrastructure, especially during the testing times!," further added the statement.