हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19 not the last pandemic, world must be better prepared, warns WHO

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday (September 7) warned that coronavirus COVID-19 is not the last pandemic and the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic. The WHO chief said that countries must invest in public health to tackle next pandemic in a better manner.

COVID-19 not the last pandemic, world must be better prepared, warns WHO

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday (September 7) warned that coronavirus COVID-19 is not the last pandemic and the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic. The WHO chief said that countries must invest in public health to tackle next pandemic in a better manner.

“This will not be the last pandemic. History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time,” Tedros said at a press conference in Geneva.

The WHO chief made the statement at a time when the overall number of global coronavirus cases surpassed the 27 million mark and the death toll has jumped to over 882,000.

Meanwhile, a senior WHO adviser has said that the global health body is in in talks with India about joining the “COVAX” global vaccine allocation plan. Bruce Aylward told Reuters that India is eligible just like other countries in the world to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are ongoing in that regard.

Aylward added that the WHO will welcome Indian participation as the country has wide experience with vaccines.

The WHO adviser made the statement days after Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said India’s first vaccine against the coronavirus could hit the market in 2020.

Tags:
CoronavirusWHOCOVID 19
Next
Story

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Jamal Khashoggi murder, fiancee decries trial
  • 42,04,613Confirmed
  • 71,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M49S

News 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day