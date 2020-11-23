COVID-19: Sputnik V developer says its vaccine cheaper than Pfizer, Moderna - Check prices here

The developer of Sputnik V have claimed that the price of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be lower than the vaccine developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

"Translating pharma lingo: the announced price of Pfizer of USD 19.50 (Rs 1446) and Moderna of USD 25-USD 37 (Rs 1854.07-2744.02) per dose actually means their price of USD 39 (Rs 2892.34) and USD 50-USD 74 (Rs 3708.13-5488.04) per person. Two doses are required per person for the Pfizer, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines. The price of Sputnik V will be much lower," the official account said.

Translating pharma lingo: the announced price of Pfizer of $19.50 and Moderna of $25-$37 per dose actually means their price of $39 and $50-$74 per person. Two doses are required per person for the Pfizer, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines. The price of Sputnik V will be much lower. https://t.co/nr1C7RBdZB — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 22, 2020

It is to be noted that both Pfizer and Moderna are US-based firms.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register the first COVID-19 vaccine. Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

Russia had claimed on November 11 that Sputnik V vaccine has been found to be 92 per cent effective at protecting people from COVID-19.

On November 17, Moderna announced that US NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 has informed Moderna vaccine has a efficacy of 94.5%.

On November 18, Pfizer officially announced that final results from the late-stage trial of its vaccine against COVID-19 was found to be 95 per cent effective.