COVID To Mutate Into A Monster? Japan’s Baba Vanga Warns Of Comeback Of Apocalypse-Scale Virus

New Delhi: In a world still nursing the scars of a pandemic that brought it to its knees, a new wave of concern is rising, not from a scientist’s lab but from the pages of a comic book.

Japan’s eerily accurate manga artist and self-styled seer, Ryo Tatsuki, often referred to as the Baba Vanga of Japan, has sparked a fresh wave of anxiety. Why? Because one of her earlier graphic novels had predicted the COVID-19 outbreak – decades before it actually happened. And now, she says, the virus will come back and be even deadlier.

Tatsuki, who gained fame after her 1999 graphic novel ‘The Future I Saw’ had predicted several events that eventually came true – from the death of Princess Diana to the devastating 1995 Kobe earthquake and most strikingly, a mysterious virus sweeping the globe in 2020. That virus, she wrote, would peak in April, then disappear – only to return in 10 years with greater force.

Yes, you read that right. According to her vision, COVID or something eerily similar is set to return in 2030.

Tatsuki’s prophecy does not end with a second wave of infections. She claims the returning virus will be even more destructive, catching humanity off guard once again. “The first wave was a warning. The next will test the world’s survival instincts,” her prediction suggests.

This doomsday-like warning has spooked more than just casual readers. Many in Japan, especially those planning trips around mid-2025 – a year she claims will witness another global calamity – are reportedly cancelling holidays and avoiding travel.

Tatsuki’s predictions, drawn from what she describes as vivid dreams, have made her something of a cult figure. In one dream, she claimed to have seen a blonde woman holding a child in a palace corridor. The name written beneath the picture? “Diana”. Years later, she dreamt of the same woman dying in a car crash.

Then in 1995, she dreamt of cracked, trembling earth and soon after, the Kobe earthquake struck and killed over 5,000 people. To skeptics, it may seem like coincidence. But to a growing number of believers, Tatsuki is more oracle than artist.

While she might not wear robes or consult crystal balls, her blend of art and premonition is gaining serious traction. Her warnings have appeared in popular media, and her 2021 reissue of ‘The Future I Saw’ included a new prediction – a “massive disaster” set to strike in mid-2025.

With the date now fast approaching, many are keeping a nervous eye on the calendar. Whether you believe in prophecy or not, the world has learned, sometimes painfully, that ignoring warnings can come at a heavy price.

Is it just fiction? Or another chilling glimpse into a future we’re not ready for? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain that Ryo Tatsuki’s unsettling track record has ensured we will all be watching 2030 a little more closely.