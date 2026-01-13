CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In New Delhi

New Delhi: Adding one more step in the ongoing political outreach between the two parties, a delegation of the Communist Party of China visited the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. The visit focussed on strengthening communication and cooperation. The visiting delegation was led by Sun Haiyan, vice minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC).

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Vijay Chauthaiwale, who heads the BJP’s foreign affairs department, said the interaction focussed on strengthening direct engagement and dialogue between the BJP and the CPC.

“A delegation of Communist Party of China under the leadership of H.E. Ms. Sun Haiyan, (Vice Minister, IDCPC) visited BJP head office today. During the discussion, a BJP delegation headed by party Gen. Sec. Shri Arun Singh Ji discussed at length the means to advance inter party communications between BJP and CPC. Chinese Ambassador to India H.E. Xu Feihong also joined the delegation,” he said.

A delegation of Communist Party of China under the leadership of H.E. Ms. Sun Haiyan, (Vice Minister, IDCPC) visited BJP head office today. During the discussion, a BJP delegation headed by party Gen. Sec. Shri Arun Singh Ji discussed at length the means to advance inter party… pic.twitter.com/5wa89nL4Ih — Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) January 12, 2026

BJP National General Secretary and Member of Parliament Arun Singh also acknowledged the visit and shared his perspective on the engagement through a separate post.

“Ms Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister, International Dept of Communist Party of China (IDCPC) visited today BJP head Office. During the meeting we discussed how to enhance communication and interaction between BJP and CPC,” he wrote.

The political interaction comes at a time when cultural and civilisational exchanges between India and China are also drawing attention. In a recent development, India’s Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, visited the historic Tiger Hill Pagoda in Suzhou to coincide with the inauguration of the major exhibition titled ‘The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One’ in India. The exhibition was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Indian Embassy in Shanghai.

Located in the ancient city of Suzhou, Tiger Hill Pagoda is recognised as the oldest and largest Buddhist pagoda south of the Yangtze River and is regarded as a landmark of Buddhist architecture, history and art.

During his visit, the Consul General interacted with Buddhist monks and members of the local community, including Friends of India. He highlighted the return of the sacred Piprahwa Ratna of Lord Buddha to India after 127 years, describing it as a moment of pride for India’s spiritual and civilisational legacy.

The occasion also included presentations and cultural performances inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha. According to the Indian Embassy in Shanghai, these performances reflected the strong cultural resonance and shared heritage highlighted by the Piprahwa Relics exhibition.