'Crazy Islamist In Power...': Military Expert Slams Turkey Over Support To Pakistan

With Turkey extending its support to Pakistan, the Indian government and agencies have begun a process to shun their relation with Turkish firms and the Erdogan government. Military aviation analyst and historian Tom Cooper reacted sharply to Turkey's support for Pakistan despite Islamabad funding terrorism. Cooper also said that despite claims, the relations between the Pakistani military and civilians are not good.

"Turkish government is in a similar position to the Pakistani. At present, the Turkish government is a crazy Islamist in power who is misusing the religion for his purpose...Pakistan has been bankrupt for decades and has always been kept alive by some sponsor, from Saudi Arabia, then China, then Qatar...all this weaponry - US radar, Turkish command centres, Chinese fighter jets, Chinese missiles, indigenous jets and missiles," said Cooper.

Cooper also flagged the relations between the Pakistani army and civilians. "The relationship between the Pakistani military and civilian leadership was never good, and the country was subjected to military rule for much of its history. The armed forces in Pakistan have their own aims for this, and they are misusing religion... I do not expect it to change," he said.

Talking about Operation Sindoor, Cooper said that the world may take a while to figure out the new realities between India and Pakistan, which is that Pakistan cannot defend itself. "My biggest concern is that the West will miss an opportunity to reorganise its politics towards India and start afresh. It's a good opportunity, but it is unlikely to happen for several reasons. There is a lot of ignorance, which sustains lots of bias, and even more because the West is at least as much troubled by religiously motivated terrorism as India has been," said Cooper.