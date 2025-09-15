Criminal Record, Jail Sentences And Free Speech Claims: Who Is Tommy Robinson, The Man Behind London’s Anti-Immigration March?

New Delhi: London witnessed a massive show of strength on its streets as an anti-immigration march drew close to 110,000 people. At the centre of the protest stood Tommy Robinson, the man who has long divided Britain.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has built a reputation as one of the country’s most controversial activists. His name is tied to provocative statements on immigration, Islam and the media, as well as a long trail of legal battles.

Crowds waving Union flags and the red-and-white St George’s Cross filled central London in the demonstration branded as the “Unite the Kingdom” march.

Placards and chants carried a strong anti-government message. For many, the event reflected not only anger over immigration but also a growing appeal of Robinson’s rhetoric.

The Man Behind The Name

Robinson is 41 years old. His life has been spent between courtrooms, prisons and public rallies. He has often expressed his hostility toward Britain’s immigration policies, toward Islam and toward the press.

He has even admitted that money raised through donations was squandered on alcohol and parties.

According to the Associated Press, Robinson founded the English Defence League in 2009. The EDL emerged as a street movement and quickly became linked to violent clashes and football hooliganism.

In 2013, he stepped down as leader, citing concerns over rising extremism, but continued as an activist and an online propagandist.

A Long Criminal Record

Robinson’s criminal record is extensive. Cases against him range from assault and fraud to contempt of court. He once faced jail time for live-streaming outside a trial.

In 2024, he received an 18-month sentence for disobeying a High Court order.

Financial problems have followed him for years. In 2021, he declared bankruptcy. He admitted that millions of pounds in donations were lost to gambling. Despite such controversies, he has retained considerable influence.

Banned from X (formerly Twitter) in 2018, he returned to the platform after Elon Musk took over. His account today has more than one million followers.

Divisive Symbol?

For critics, he is a man who thrives on division. For supporters, he stands as a defender of free speech and patriotism.

The London march under his leadership has again brought his name into the spotlight, showing the scale of support he continues to command, even as his record remains shadowed by prison sentences, financial scandals and constant controversy.