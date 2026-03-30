Crude oil price surges to over $115/barrel as Houthis join Iran war; what it means for India?

Brent crude prices surged past $115 per barrel today, putting Brent for its largest monthly increase ever recorded. It rose 2.7% to $115.66.

It comes after Iran‑aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen launched their first direct strike on Israel since the Middle East war began, firing ballistic missiles over the weekend as Tehran vowed further retaliation.

Global energy markets have been highly unsettled as Tehran responded to US and Israeli military strikes by threatening to target vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply, prompting sharp price swings and shipping disruptions worldwide.

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In an interview with the Financial Times, US President Donald Trump said the United States could potentially seize Iran’s oil resources and even take control of its main fuel hub on Kharg Island, suggesting Tehran has little defence there and that such a move could be carried out easily, drawing a comparison to US actions in Venezuela earlier this year.

The Middle East war, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, has disrupted key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, raising global oil supply concerns. Brent has surged 59% this month, marking its sharpest monthly increase since the 1990 Gulf War.

Around a fifth of the world's oil and gas supply typically flows through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, but disruptions have largely halted traffic, driving prices higher.

The Houthi attacks have sparked fears that the group might disrupt energy shipments through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait near Yemen.

A blockade there could affect an additional 10% of the world’s oil supply, placing considerable pressure on global supply chains.

On 27 February, the day before the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, Brent crude was trading at about $72 a barrel. By 18 March, the benchmark oil price had surged to $119.50, marking its highest level since June 2022.

The recent price surge is not fueled by rising demand, as global consumption has not spiked. Instead, supply concerns and geopolitical tensions are driving the increase.

This creates greater market unpredictability: while demand-driven price rises typically stabilize over time, fear-driven surges tend to remain volatile.

Efforts to ease the situation, including tapping strategic reserves and pursuing diplomatic measures, have so far failed to produce a sustained decline in prices.

Implications for India

For India, the impact is immediate. With the country importing roughly 85–90% of its crude oil, rising prices raise the import bill, strain the rupee, and drive up fuel and transportation costs.

These increases ultimately contribute to inflation, affecting both businesses and consumers. In short, sustained high oil prices make goods and services more expensive across the board.