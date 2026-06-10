Crypto, conflict and billion-dollar windfall: How Trump fooled investors to earn billions | Explained

A report by an international news agency has alleged that US President Donald Trump has earned at least $2.3 billion from cryptocurrency-related businesses beginning a few months before his return to office. The report estimates that the earnings amount to roughly Rs 22,000 crore.

More than one million investors who put money into Trump-linked crypto projects collectively suffered losses of approximately $2.3 billion by the end of April. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the report that alleged that Trump has earned billions from cryptocurrency-related businesses:

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Reportedly, the four ventures connected to the Trump family: World Liberty Financial, Trump Meme Coin, Alt Five Sigma, and American Bitcoin. The Trump family invested little of its own capital in these projects, instead leveraging the Trump brand, political influence, and promotional campaigns to attract investors.

Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., promoted the ventures through roadshows and extensive social media campaigns. In return, the family reportedly received substantial proceeds from token sales.

Investors, however, allegedly faced significant losses as token values declined sharply. Some tokens lost as much as 97 percent of their value, reducing a $100 investment to approximately $3.

A breakdown of gains and losses associated with the projects:

World Liberty Financial reportedly generated $1.1 billion in profits for the Trump family, while investors lost $674 million.

Trump Meme Coin allegedly earned the family $616 million, while investors lost $711 million.

Alt Five Sigma reportedly produced $538 million in gains for the family, with investor losses reaching $675 million.

American Bitcoin generated an estimated $19 million in profits for the family, while investors lost $216 million.

Projects linked to the Trump family generated profits for the family while reportedly resulting in losses for investors.

Meanwhile, described as Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Nobitex transferred at least $2.3 billion through the Tron and BNB Chain networks despite US sanctions.

Reportedly, Tron and BNB Chain are connected to Justin Sun and Changpeng Zhao, who are described as being associated with World Liberty Financial. Nobitex is operated by a family with close ties to Iran’s Supreme Leader and that Iran’s central bank and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have used its services.

These connections create a contradiction in which the United States imposes sanctions on Iran while individuals linked to a Trump-associated crypto venture are connected to networks used for Iranian financial transactions.

On the other hand, the Global Peace Index 2026 by the Institute for Economics and Peace claimed that the ongoing conflict involving Iran could cost the global economy $2.2 trillion.

A study by Brown University estimates that Americans have paid an additional $40 billion in fuel costs and that the US government has spent $29 billion on the conflict. These figures are approximately one month old and suggest that costs may have increased further by June.

While Trump and his family have allegedly profited from cryptocurrency ventures, investors and economies around the world have borne significant financial losses.