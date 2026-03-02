'Cut off the head of the snake': US claims to have destroyed IRGC headquarters

The United States military has confirmed that it carried out a large-scale strike that destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In a statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the IRGC had been responsible for the deaths of over 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years.

CENTCOM described the operation as having effectively “cut off the head of the snake,” asserting that the United States has the most powerful military in the earth and that the IRGC no longer has a functioning central headquarters.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale U.S. strike cut off the head of the snake. America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters. pic.twitter.com/WdpN7JBECr — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

"The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale U.S. strike cut off the head of the snake. America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters," the CENTCOM said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it carried out strikes on dozens of Iranian military command centres, including facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), intelligence headquarters, IRGC Air Force command units, and internal security offices.

As per the statement of Israeli authorities, these attacks inflicted a significant blow to Iran’s command-and-control infrastructure and led to the deaths of personnel operating within key facilities.

Joint operations by the United States and Israel continued on Sunday, after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on Saturday.

Explosions were reported across Tehran on Sunday night, with Israel saying that its attacks were targeted at the heart of the capital. In response, Iran launched missiles and drones targeting Israel, US military bases in the Gulf region, the Saudi capital Riyadh, and Dubai.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran named 66-year-old cleric Alireza Arafi to a three-member leadership council assigned to oversee the country’s affairs until a new supreme leader is selected.