Cyclone Ditwah: Death Toll Rises To 123, India Launches 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' For Assistance | Key Updates

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Sri Lanka is grappling with the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah, which has unleashed intense flooding and deadly landslides across multiple districts. The storm has left a trail of destruction, crippling infrastructure, and displacing many individuals. Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing across the affected areas of the country.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has reportedly said that the destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah has deeply affected communities across the nation.

123 Dead, Several Missing In Sri Lanka After 'Cyclone Ditwah'

According to IANS, local media reports cited the DMC stating that the death toll has climbed to 123 over the past few days. Meanwhile, as reported by the Daily Mirror, authorities have also stated that 130 people remain missing, with rescue and relief operations ongoing.

Furthermore, the Kandy District has recorded the highest number of casualties, reporting 51 deaths, while 67 individuals are still unaccounted for. In Badulla District, 35 deaths have been confirmed, with 27 people reported missing.

As per IANS, other regions severely affected include Kegalle with nine deaths, Matale with eight, Nuwara Eliya with six, and Ampara with five.

A total of 373,428 people from 102,877 families have been impacted by floods, landslides, and powerful winds.

Rescue And Relief In Sri Lanka After 'Cyclone Ditwah'

At least 40 people, including a foreign woman, were rescued from a bus that was swept away by floodwaters on the Kala Oya Bridge along the Anuradhapura–Puttalam road. The bus, which had around 60 passengers on board, was forced to halt as rising waters pushed it off course, prompting passengers to climb onto the roof of a nearby house for safety.

India's 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'

An Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft reached Sri Lanka with 80 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), including four females and four sniffer dogs, along with disaster relief supplies and rescue equipment to aid ongoing operations.

The Sri Lanka Air Force announced the arrival on X, and said, "An IL-76 IAF aircraft arrived in Sri Lanka carrying 80 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel, including four females, four sniffer dogs, disaster relief supplies and rescue equipment to support ongoing relief operations."

India expanded its support on Friday through Operation Sagar Bandhu, with the first set of relief material handed over in Sri Lanka. The consignments were delivered by the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and the frontline warship INS Udaigiri.

In addition, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka has set up an Emergency Help Desk at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Colombo to support Indian nationals impacted by Cyclone Ditwah.

India Braces For Cyclone Ditwah's Impact

According to an ANI report, fourteen teams are currently stationed across vulnerable coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Mayiladuthurai. Additional teams have been designated for Puducherry, while ten more from the 5th Battalion (Pune) and 6th Battalion (Vadodara) are heading to Chennai to bolster preparedness.

HQ NDRF remains engaged in continuous monitoring in coordination with IMD, NDMA, state administrations, the Ministry of External Affairs, and other agencies to ensure efficient response efforts both domestically and internationally.

