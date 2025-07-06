The Dalai Lama turned 90 on July 6 and received birthday wishes from world leaders. On the eve of his birthday, he shared a poetic message filled with wisdom. To mark the occasion, the CTA, which represents Tibetans in and outside Tibet and is based in this north Indian hill town, has declared July 2025 to July 2026 as “The Year of Compassion”.

As Nobel Peace Laureate, the Dalai Lama turned 90 on Sunday (July 6), warm wishes poured in from across the globe. Among those extending their greetings were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a post on X, PM Modi wished the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and called the monk an "enduring symbol" of patience and compassion.

"I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life," the Prime Minister wrote.

Similarly, in an official statement, Rubio, extended US' wishes to Dalai Lama and said, "The Dalai Lama continues to inspire people by embodying a message of unity, peace, and compassion."

"The United States remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. We support efforts to preserve Tibetans’ distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference," the statement added.

Dalai Lama's Birthday Message

In a long post on X, the Monk wrote, "On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations."

He continued, "I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don’t normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, since you are organizing events focused on my birthday I wish to share some thoughts."

Dalai Lama in the post added a way in which people can make 'the world a better place'. He emphasised that while it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward dear ones, but toward everyone.

He added his personal goals in the message and said, "As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion."

"As long as space endures, as long as sentient being remain, until then, may I too remain, to dispel the miseries of the world," he added in his poetic message.

According to IANS, celebrating the occasion of the Dalai Lama's birthday, the democratically-elected Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the representative of Tibetan people both in and outside Tibet that is based in this north Indian hill station, has declared that July 2025 to July 2026 will be observed "The Year of Compassion". Meanwhile, the monk also aims to live for many decades.