'Darkest Night For Bangladesh Media': Computers, Cash, Belongings Looted; Check How Violence Erupted

Bangladesh Protest: Bangladesh’s two leading newspapers, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, came under violent and coordinated attacks late Thursday night following the spread of news about the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Organised groups of attackers vandalised, looted, and set fire to the newspaper offices in Dhaka, forcing both publications to suspend print and digital operations temporarily.

The Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar was surrounded by attackers who carried out widespread destruction. Furniture, office equipment, documents, and other materials were damaged or looted before parts of the building were set on fire. At the same time, The Daily Star’s office on Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue was also attacked, vandalised, and later burned.

The attackers reportedly looted more than 150 computers and laptops, along with cash, lockers, and personal belongings from the Prothom Alo office.

Journalists Flee to Save Their Lives

As the violence began, journalists and staff members of Prothom Alo quickly left the building to protect themselves. Due to the disruption, Prothom Alo could not publish its print edition on Friday—marking the first such halt in its 27-year history, excluding scheduled newspaper holidays. Its online operations remained suspended for nearly 17 hours.

The Daily Star also failed to publish its print edition, and its website was offline for an extended period. According to the newspaper, this was the first time in its 33-year history that publication was suspended outside scheduled holidays. During the attack, 28 journalists and staff members of The Daily Star were trapped on the rooftop.

Attacks Spread Beyond Dhaka

The violence was not limited to the country’s capital. Prothom Alo offices in Kushtia, Khulna, and Sylhet were attacked and vandalised. Attempts were also made to attack its offices in Chattogram, Bogura, and Barishal. Other locations in and outside Dhaka also reported incidents of violence during the same period.

Government and Political Reactions

Following the attacks, Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, spoke by phone with Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam. In a statement, Yunus expressed deep sympathy and said the government stood by the journalists and institutions during this difficult time.

Political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Ganosamhati Andolon, and AB Party, strongly condemned the attacks.

International and Media Response

The attacks drew widespread attention from international media outlets such as BBC, Reuters, AFP, AP, and Al Jazeera. Journalists’ organisations and civil society groups—including the Media Freedom Coalition in Bangladesh, Editors’ Council, Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh, Transparency International Bangladesh, Ain o Salish Kendra, and the National Press Club—also denounced the violence.

Sequence of the Attack

According to Bangla reports, police sources said the violence began around 11:15 pm when a group of 30 to 35 attackers marched from Shahbagh to the Prothom Alo office. After police initially stopped them, the group stayed nearby, issuing threats and calling for reinforcements. Around 11:45 pm, multiple groups launched a coordinated attack, breaking into the four-storey building and setting it on fire.

Background of Violence

Sharif Osman Hadi was shot on December 12 in Purana Paltan and later died while receiving treatment in Singapore. Police said the main accused, Faisal Karim, a former leader of the banned Chhatra League, has fled to India. Prothom Alo authorities believe vested interests exploited his killing to carry out planned attacks, calling it a black day for journalism in Bangladesh.