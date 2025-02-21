Dating Apps For Jobs? 'Frustrated' Woman Asks Matches For Work, Shares Chats

Finding a job in today’s fast-paced environment is a tough nut to crack, leaving people frustrated due to uncertainty. A similar case surfaced where an exasperated woman resorted to dating apps, looking for a job and creating a network to get employed.

A user on the social media platform X named Coca shared four screenshots of her conversations with matches on the dating app Hinge, where she did not mince words and directly asked them whether they were hiring.

“I’m done with indeed applications I’m taking matters into my own hands,” the woman said in her post on X that has gone viral. The post has garnered over two million views so far. The screenshots of her chats displayed her direct messages to potential suitors on the dating app as she dodged pleasantries and diverted the conversation towards job inquiries.

im done with indeed applications im taking matters into my own hands pic.twitter.com/Mrev3vzeCw — coca (@clawdez) February 17, 2025

In one of the screenshots, one of the matches liked her photo, and she responded to the reaction by asking, “Are you guys hiring?”. While responding to another person who liked her picture, the woman said, “Could you get me a job?”

In another conversation, she ignored a compliment and diverted the conversation toward employment opportunities. In another, she expressed her interest in investment banking, sarcastically calling it one of her "favourite hobbies" before asking if her match could get her a job. Reacting to the woman’s unique bid to seek employment, users on social media described it as a “smart” and “brilliant” move, while many others opined that this will “genuinely work.”