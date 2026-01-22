Davos security scare: WEF Congress centre evacuated after smoke alarm; Trump safe after 'fondue hut' fire | VIDEO

A security alert briefly interrupted a World Economic Forum (WEF) event Wednesday evening when a "cough-inducing smell" and smoke led to a partial evacuation of the Congress Centre. Swiss officials have confirmed that a small fire at a nearby building is what led to a false alarm for the major event center.

Emergency response at the Congress center

The alarm was raised late Wednesday when delegates in some sections of the Congress Centre complained of a strong and peculiar smell that resulted in physical discomfort. Organisers adhered to tight high-security procedures and started a probe evacuation process in the affected halls.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Firefighters, as well as emergency services personnel, who were already on standby due to the summit, quickly responded, taking minutes to sweep through the building. The incident was dealt with quickly, ensuring there would be no disruptions at the global summit.

The World Economic Forum was temporarily evacuated as a precaution after a fire alarm triggered by smoke near the conference center.

The situation was quickly brought under control.

No injuries or serious damage reported. #Davos26 pic.twitter.com/XUY1Gn9Z23 — Anoncandanga (@anon_candanga) January 21, 2026

Originally traceable to a local 'Fondue Hut'

An inquiry conducted by the Graubünden Cantonal Police found the smoke was not originating from inside the Congress Center. It was found that the “suspicious odor” was emanating from a small wooden fondue hut located in the vicinity of the hotel complex next to the Congress Center.

Even though it was a small fire in the hut, the changing mountain currents blew the strong smell of smoke straight into the ventilation system of the Congress Centre, sparking the initial panic. Meanwhile, a nearby hotel was briefly evacuated out of caution before the fire was put out.

Trump and world leaders unaffected

The event caused an instantaneous worldwide focus, mainly due to the leaders that were in attendance, such as US President Donald Trump.

Security update: There was a clarification regarding President Trump, stating that he was inside the building but not in the vicinity when the alarm went off.

White House confirmation: "The President's schedule was unaffected, and the President had completed his primary activity for the morning prior to the beginning of the evacuation procedure," a spokesperson confirmed.

Summit continues with limited security controls

After conducting a safety sweep, officials issued an "all-clear" to participants to return to the Congress Centre. Journalists indicated that there were tense moments when attendees had to leave their belongings behind, but the situation went back to normal by nightfall.

The World Economic Forum has reiterated its commitment to the safety of its over 3,000 delegates by assuring that the rest of its 2026 meeting will go on as scheduled.

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2026: Who is Simran Bala? Meet the first woman CRPF officer to lead all-male contingent