Day 32 of US-Israel-Iran war: Explosions hit Tehran; Trump threatens oil hub; tensions widen

US-Israel-Iran War: As the war on Iran entered its 32nd day, US-Israeli air strikes continued across the country. Powerful explosions were reported in Tehran and Isfahan as the military confrontation widened and diplomatic efforts struggled to keep up.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said communication between Tehran and Washington is active through intermediaries. He added that US war objectives would be achieved in “weeks, not months”.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump warned that Iran’s main oil export hub and energy infrastructure could be destroyed if a deal is not reached soon. The warning came as pressure increased along with ongoing military operations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Strikes, warnings and distrust

Iranian state media said a parliamentary panel approved a plan to charge fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the world’s busiest routes for oil and gas shipments. The decision comes as the war continues to affect shipping and energy supplies in the region.

Trump also threatened to target Kharg Island, along with oil wells and power plants, if negotiations fail to materialise.

Meanwhile, US and Israeli strikes continued, with explosions reported in Tehran and Isfahan. Iranian leaders are concentrating on the war effort and are sceptical about US intentions, believing Washington is not genuinely prepared for negotiations.

Iran also launched its 87th wave of regional attacks in a month, this time led by the country’s navy. Tehran launched its 87th wave of attacks using naval forces, sending what was described as a “very strong message to the US” and indicating that Iran’s navy was still operational despite earlier claims that much of it had been destroyed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the death of its naval commander, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, who was killed in a recent Israeli strike.

War diplomacy intensifies

Diplomatic efforts are also in progress. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar travelled to Beijing for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The visit came after Pakistan hosted diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt in Islamabad over the weekend.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) said they were ready to take “all necessary measures” to stabilise international energy markets.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also urged Trump to intervene. “I say to President Trump, ‘No one will be able to stop the war in our region, in the Gulf … Please, help us to stop the war, you are capable of it,” he said in Cairo.

The United Nations rights chief criticised Israel’s approval of a death penalty law for Palestinians convicted of October 7, 2023 deadly attacks, calling it “deeply discriminatory” and warning that applying it in Palestinian territories “would constitute a war crime”.

NATO forces shot down a missile fired from Iran toward Turkiye. It was the fourth time such a missile had been intercepted since the war began.

France expressed surprise after Trump criticised Paris as “very unhelpful” following its refusal to allow military supply flights over its territory. The statement came from the office of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that Iran would participate in the upcoming World Cup in the United States as scheduled.

Tensions spread across the Gulf

Iran launched what Kuwait described as a “direct and criminal” attack on the Al-Salmi, a fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker stationed at Dubai port.

Saudi Arabia reported intercepting at least eight ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh and the energy-rich Eastern Province.

Leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan condemned Iran’s attacks during a summit in Jeddah. Bahrain activated warning sirens and urged residents to seek shelter as regional tensions escalated.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said it is “high time” for US forces to leave their bases across Gulf states.

Developments in Washington

Rubio confirmed indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, saying messages are being exchanged through intermediaries, along with limited direct contact.

He also said the Strait of Hormuz would continue to be open regardless of Iran’s actions and repeated that US war goals could be achieved “in weeks, not months”. He said Iran’s air force and much of its navy had already been destroyed.

More than 200 US soldiers filed complaints alleging that superior officers used religious rhetoric to justify the war.

The US State Department publicly supported Israel following the approval of its death penalty law.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the coming days as “decisive” and declined to rule out the possibility of deploying US ground forces.

Israel’s military operations continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war had achieved more than half its objectives, without specifying when operations might end.

Israel’s military said it struck Imam Hossein University in Tehran, claiming the site was used for advanced weapons research.

A large fire also broke out at the Haifa oil refinery after debris from an intercepted projectile struck the area.

Lebanon, Iraq see spillover

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said two peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon following a blast, after another peacekeeper died the previous day.

In Baghdad, one civilian was injured when shrapnel from an intercepted drone attack targeting the US embassy fell into a residential neighbourhood.

Oil, food and energy pressures rise

The war is affecting international energy markets. US benchmark crude West Texas Intermediate crossed $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022. Petrol prices in the United States also rose above $4 per gallon.

Norway announced temporary fuel tax cuts to offset rising costs, while Bangladesh ordered energy-saving measures, including switching off lights and reducing air conditioning in government offices.

The European Union (EU) urged member states to reduce domestic fuel demand as energy prices surged due to the ongoing military confrontation.