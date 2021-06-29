Days after explosion outside Hafiz Saeed's residence, multiple cylinder blast in Lahore, several shops damaged

Lahore: Multiple cylinder blasts took place at Lahore's Barkat Market in Pakistan, days after a terror attack outside Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and UN-designated terrorist Hafeez Saeed's residence in the city killed three people and left injured several, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the gas cylinders blew up one by one at the market, making it difficult for anyone to go near the spot. "So far 10 cylinders have exploded," they said, adding that at least one person has sustained burn wounds in the incident. At least 12 vehicles and multiple shops have been damaged in the incident as per initial assessment as nearby shops in the Barkat Market have been vacated over fears of further damage. The rescue, police, and district administration have cordoned off the surrounding area and efforts are underway to douse the fire, reported ARY News.

Cylinder blasts are being reported frequently in the country, mainly owing to the use of substandard products.

Last week, a powerful blast in the Pakistani city's Johar Town near criminal mastermind Hafiz Saeed's home killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable. Following the blast, a car mechanic was taken into custody on Saturday for his involvement in the blast. Sources said intelligence agencies arrested the technician for modifying the interiors of the car that was used in the blast.

Hafiz Saeed's residence remained safe, but many other houses and shops falling within a 100 square feet radius of the blast site were damaged. Meanwhile, a Pakistani journalist revealed that Hafiz Saeed was indeed at home when the bomb went off and was the target of the attack. Speaking at a Dawn news programme `Zara Hut Kay`, journalist Amjad Saeed Sahani said: "Hafiz Saeed is a high-value target and we have come to know that the prison department monitors his location. The jail superintendent has the power to declare any location as a sub-jail.""According to our information, Hafiz Saeed was present at his residence. His family denies this but Saeed was indeed the target of this attack," said Sahani.