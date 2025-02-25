Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2864281https://zeenews.india.com/world/days-after-modi-trump-meet-us-india-start-working-on-joint-agenda-2864281.html
NewsWorld
US-INDIA

Days After Modi-Trump Meet, US, India Start Working On Joint Agenda

The US is beginning to hold talks with some leading institutions, research, academic and private sector institutions in India.

|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 10:45 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Days After Modi-Trump Meet, US, India Start Working On Joint Agenda

Pune: India and the US on Tuesday started working on the agenda set by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi within days of a joint declaration between Washington and New Delhi. 

The US is beginning to hold talks with some leading institutions, research, academic and private sector institutions in India to discuss possibilities in research, cooperation, and commercial relationships across defence, technology, energy and critical minerals sectors, Consul General Mike Hankey told reporters here. 

"We are carrying forth the commitments that President Trump and PM Modi made together two weeks ago to build a more prosperous future for our people to maintain high-level engagement across government, research and business, and commitments to our people to realise their ambitions," Hankey told reporters. 

The US will look at the ambitions of the people, trade and also ensure that the Indo-Pacific is free and open, the American diplomat said. 

Tom Lograsso, the director of the critical materials innovation hub at Ames National Laboratory, met key figures from the industry and academia in the city. 

He will be meeting researchers from NCL, IISER, IIT-Bombay and Symbiosis International University as part of the visit. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK