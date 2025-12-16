Advertisement
Days After Pax Silica Snub, Trump's 'Strategic Partner' Message For India

India-US Ties: President Donald Trump reaffirmed the US-India strategic partnership and praised Prime Minister Modi as a “great friend,” according to a message shared by the US Embassy in India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 07:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Credit: @USAndIndia/X)

India-US Ties: The Embassy of the United States in India shared a message from US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, in which he reaffirmed the “strategic partnership” between New Delhi and Washington and called Prime Minister Modi a “great friend.”

In a post on the social media platform X, the embassy quoted US President Trump as saying, "India is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations. It is an amazing country and an important strategic partner for America in the Indo-Pacific region. We have a great friend in PM Modi."

