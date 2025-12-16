India-US Ties: The Embassy of the United States in India shared a message from US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, in which he reaffirmed the “strategic partnership” between New Delhi and Washington and called Prime Minister Modi a “great friend.”

In a post on the social media platform X, the embassy quoted US President Trump as saying, "India is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations. It is an amazing country and an important strategic partner for America in the Indo-Pacific region. We have a great friend in PM Modi."

"India is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations. It is an amazing country and an important strategic partner for America in the Indo-Pacific region. We have a great friend in PM Modi" - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/lF3MWv10V6 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 16, 2025

