Days after Trump-Xi meeting, Putin touches down in China - What's on the agenda?

Russia-China ties: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a high-profile state visit, marking his 25th visit to the country. He is visiting China from May 19 to 20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a video address delivered before his state visit, Putin stated that the ties between Russia and China have reached "a truly unprecedented level."

The Russian President further noted that "regular mutual visits and Russia-China top-level talks are an important and integral part of our joint efforts to promote the entire range of relations between our two countries and unlock their truly limitless potential."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Together we are doing everything that can further deepen bilateral collaboration and advance the comprehensive development of our countries," Putin said.

Also Read: Russian President Putin to visit India in September for BRICS Summit in Delhi, confirms Kremlin

What's on the agenda?

The two leaders will exchange views on bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields, and international and regional issues of mutual interest, China's foreign ministry clarified.

The two sides will also take this opportunity to continue deepening and elevating relations between China and Russia, so as to inject more stability and positive energy into the world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, as per IANS, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump's China visit

Earlier, during his two-day visit to China, US President Donald Trump held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Zhongnanhai, the highly secured leadership compound of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing.

The results of Trump's visit to China could also be discussed during Putin's visit to Beijing.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: US-China deal mystery: New trade boards, $17B promise, but what’s the full story?