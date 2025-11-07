Dead Body Of Indian MBBS Student, Who Went Missing In Russia, Found: Reports

Ajit Chaudhary, a 21-year-old college student from Alwar, went missing in Russia, where he was pursuing an MBBS degree at Buxar State University in Ufa. According to several media reports, his body was found from a dam on Thursday.

According to an IANS report, on October 20, Russian Police recovered the MBBS student's jacket and mobile phone from a riverbank in Ufa. Four hours later, his shoes were also found nearby.

Also Read- Bengaluru Doctor Murder Case: Arrested Surgeon's 'Killed My Wife For You' Message Surfaces

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ajit was reportedly a resident of Kafanwada village in Laxmangarh, has been missing since 11 pm on October 19. His roommate informed police that the student had gone to get milk from the warden but never returned.

His family had sold three bighas of land to fund his education.

Congress leader Jitendra Singh, in a post on the social media platform ,X expressed condolences and urged the government and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene and said that "an untoward incident has occurred with the boy in suspicious circumstances".

"The news of the recovery of the body of Ajit Singh Chaudhary, a resident of Lakshmangarh in Alwar who went missing in Russia since Diwali and was an MBBS student, has left me deeply distressed," he wrote.

"Ajit, from Kaphanwada village, had been sent to Russia by his family with great hopes and by pooling their hard-earned money to pursue medical studies. About 19 days ago, his clothes, mobile phone, and shoes were found by the riverbank there," the Congress leader added.

"Today’s news of Ajit’s body being found in the river is utterly shocking. This is an extremely sorrowful moment for the Alwar family; in suspicious circumstances, we have lost a promising young boy. I express my deepest condolences to Ajit’s father Roop Singh ji, mother Santara Devi ji, and the entire family," he continued.

"I request the Government of India and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar ji to immediately bring Ajit’s body back to India. An untoward incident has occurred with the boy in suspicious circumstances; it must be investigated with complete seriousness. The family should not have to run around your offices anymore," Singh said.

रूस में दिवाली से लापता अलवर के लक्ष्मणगढ़ निवासी और MBBS के छात्र अजीत सिंह चौधरी का शव मिलने की ख़बर से मन व्यथित है।



कफ़नवाड़ा गाँव के अजीत को उनके परिवार ने बड़ी उम्मीदों और परिश्रम के साथ पैसे जुटाकर डॉक्टरी की पढ़ाई करने के लिए रूस भेजा था। करीब 19 दिन पहले वहाँ नदी किनारे… — Jitendra Singh Alwar (@JitendraSAlwar) November 6, 2025

The family also suspects something is amiss.

“After speaking to the warden, it seems he is trying to indicate that Ajit jumped into the river, but no one is confirming this,” IANS quoted the student's uncle as saying.

Ajit's Call To His Mother

Just an hour before his disappearance, Ajit had spoken to his mother, Santara Devi, and sister, Geeta, via video call around 10 pm on October 19, wishing them a happy Diwali. The family said he was scheduled to return to India next month.

(with IANS inputs)