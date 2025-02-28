Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2865536https://zeenews.india.com/world/deadly-blast-during-friday-prayers-at-madrassa-in-pakistans-khyber-pakhtunkhwa-kills-5-injures-20-2865536.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN BLAST

Deadly Blast During Friday Prayers At Madrassa In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kills 5, Injures 20

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdur Rasheed confirmed that the attack took place during the Jumma (Friday) prayers at Madrassa-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Deadly Blast During Friday Prayers At Madrassa In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kills 5, Injures 20 File Photo

A powerful blast struck Madrassa-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera district, during Friday prayers, killing at least five people and injuring 20 others, police said. Among the deceased was Hamidul Haq Haqqani, the caretaker of the madrassa and chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam (Sami Group) (JUI-S), confirmed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed said the explosion is suspected to be a suicide bombing, with Hamidul Haq Haqqani appearing to be the primary target. "We had provided six security guards to Hamidul Haq," he stated.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdur Rasheed confirmed that the attack took place during the Jumma (Friday) prayers. Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene, evacuating the injured and deceased to hospitals.

An emergency was declared in both Nowshera and Peshawar hospitals to manage the influx of victims. A doctor at Qazi Hussain Medical Complex reported receiving five bodies and at least 20 injured individuals.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi have strongly condemned the attack. Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUIF) leaders have issued an appeal for blood donations to aid the injured. Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, as security forces work to determine the perpetrators behind the deadly explosion.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK