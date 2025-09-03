Deadly Blast Rocks Quetta: 14 Killed, 35 Injured In Attack Targeting Balochistan National Party Rally

Islamabad (Pakistan): A powerful explosion near a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally in Quetta claimed at least 14 lives and injured 35 others on Tuesday, according to reports by The Express Tribune. The blast occurred close to Shahwani Stadium shortly after an event marking the fourth death anniversary of Sardar Attaullah Mengal had ended.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the casualty figures. Police officials highlighted that preliminary investigations point to the attack targeting BNP leader Akhtar Mengal and his convoy. However, Mengal was unharmed during the incident.

Following the blast, security forces quickly secured the area while emergency responders transported the injured to nearby hospitals. Several victims are reportedly in critical condition.

BNP spokesperson Sajid Tareen stated that 13 party members died in the explosion, which took place just moments after Akhtar Mengal’s vehicle passed the location.

"The moment Akhtar Mengal’s vehicle passed by, a loud explosion occurred," he said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Authorities continue to investigate whether the explosion was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or a suicide bomber.

In a message posted on X, Mengal confirmed his safety and expressed grief over the loss of his party workers. "Thank you for your prayers and messages. Alhamdulillah, I am safe, but deeply heartbroken at the loss of our workers. Around 15 have been martyred and many injured. They stood by me and gave their lives for our cause. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. May Allah grant them Jannah and give patience to their families. This is a debt on me, and I will carry it with responsibility and resolve," wrote wrote.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, calling it a cowardly act meant to destabilise the region and spread fear. He emphasised the need for swift action and ordered the provision of top-quality medical care for those injured. He also instructed law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators promptly.

A special committee has been formed to investigate the blast and provide a detailed report. Security measures across Quetta have been intensified in response to the attack.