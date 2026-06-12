Deal with US ‘has never been closer’: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asks media to refrain from speculations

After reports emerged that a proposed memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington could include an extension of the ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for future discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme, Iran on Friday called on the media to refrain from speculation, saying the details would be disclosed only after the agreement is finalised.

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” was close to completion and stressed that official information regarding the agreement would be released at the appropriate time once the process reaches its conclusion.

"The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," Araghchi said in his post.

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Also Read: Trump accuses Iran of attacking 'Indian' seafarers, dismissing Tehran’s peace deal claims



Araghchi's remarks come after CNN, citing multiple diplomatic sources, earlier reported that the memorandum between the US and Iran is expected to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland, with the proposed agreement reportedly envisaging a 60-day ceasefire "on all fronts", including Lebanon, beginning immediately upon signing; the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without Iran imposing any transit charges; and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of energy supplies and commercial shipments and maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would gradually return to pre-conflict levels within 30 days of the agreement's signing.

CNN also reported that the proposed framework could include the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports and the provision of limited sanctions relief. According to diplomatic sources cited by the network, any easing of sanctions would be linked to the progress of the agreement and continued cooperation between the two sides, although no timeline has been specified.

However, Iran rejected claims that a final agreement has already been reached. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed reports suggesting that Tehran and Washington had concluded a deal to end the conflict in West Asia, stating that negotiations remain ongoing and no final accord has been signed, according to Iran’s state-run Press TV.

US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, also rejected those reports, accusing the Islamic Republic of not acting in "good faith" while dealing with the US.



Trump claimed that Iran had misrepresented the contents of the proposed deal and criticised the country's leadership for what he described as dishonourable conduct.



He further alleged that Iran was behind the attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers near the Hormuz Strait, which resulted in the deaths of three, despite the US Central Command having confirmed that the strikes were carried out by American naval forces, calling the incident "totally unacceptable."



"The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth," Trump said in its post.



"Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!" he added.



(with ANI inputs)

