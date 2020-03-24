हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 jumps to 16,113 globally

The worst-hit country has been Italy where around 6,077 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

Death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 jumps to 16,113 globally
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: The coronavirus COVID-19 death toll crossed 16,113 on Monday (March 23, 2020) evening.

According to the John Hopkins University, the exact figure as of Monday evening is, 16,113 deaths, while the total number of positive cases jumped to 3,67,457 globally.

Over a lakh people have recovered from the deadly virus that was first detected in Wuhan, China.

The worst-hit country has been Italy where around 6,077 people have lost their lives due to the virus. The situation in Italy is getting worse with each passing day.

Hubei China has seen over 3,153 deaths while Spain has lost 2,206 of its citizens due to the COVID-19.

The COVID-19 outbreak has made many countries to completely shut-down, be it Italy or Spain, or India.

Several governments have taken this step to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCoronavirus world
Next
Story

India to evacuate 400 citizens stuck in coronavirus COVID-hit Iran

Must Watch

PT9M36S

DNA: Non Stop News, March 23, 2020