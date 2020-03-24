Death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 jumps to 16,113 globally

New Delhi: The coronavirus COVID-19 death toll crossed 16,113 on Monday (March 23, 2020) evening.

According to the John Hopkins University, the exact figure as of Monday evening is, 16,113 deaths, while the total number of positive cases jumped to 3,67,457 globally.

Over a lakh people have recovered from the deadly virus that was first detected in Wuhan, China.

The worst-hit country has been Italy where around 6,077 people have lost their lives due to the virus. The situation in Italy is getting worse with each passing day.

Hubei China has seen over 3,153 deaths while Spain has lost 2,206 of its citizens due to the COVID-19.

The COVID-19 outbreak has made many countries to completely shut-down, be it Italy or Spain, or India.

Several governments have taken this step to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.