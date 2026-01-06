Advertisement
Death Toll From Indonesias Flash Floods Climbs To 16
INDONESIA FLASH FLOOD

Death Toll From Indonesia's Flash Floods Climbs To 16

Jan 06, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Death Toll From Indonesia's Flash Floods Climbs To 16Credit: File Photo/IANS

The death toll from flash floods and landslides that struck Indonesia's eastern province of North Sulawesi has risen to 16, while three others remain missing, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said. 

The disaster hit Sitaro Islands Regency at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday (local time) after hours of torrential rain triggered river overflows, BNPB said on Tuesday.

According to the agency, at least 148 houses across four districts were affected, with seven destroyed, 29 severely damaged, and 112 lightly damaged.

Floodwaters had receded by Monday afternoon, but electricity and telecommunications networks remained disrupted in the affected areas.

In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, Abdul Muhari, head of BNPB's Data and Information Center, said 22 people were injured in the disaster and had been taken to nearby health facilities for treatment, reports Xinhua news agency.

"About 682 residents are currently staying in temporary shelters," he said, adding that emergency response efforts are being carried out jointly by disaster management agencies, search and rescue teams, the military, police, and volunteers.

Residents from affected neighbourhoods have been temporarily evacuated to safer locations. Preliminary data showed that 35 families, totalling 108 people, have been displaced.

The disaster also washed away five houses and cut road access between the East Siau and South East Siau sub-districts.

Indonesia frequently experiences flash floods and landslides during the rainy season.

Local authorities have declared a 14-day emergency response period from January 5 to January 18, and have urged residents to remain vigilant amid continued risks of extreme weather.

Indonesia frequently experiences flash floods and landslides during the rainy season.

