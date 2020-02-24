Death toll increases to 2,592 in China as deadly coronavirus spreads globally

Beijing: The coronavirus death toll in China increased to 2593 and a total of 77345 cases were confirmed as per health authorities report on Monday (February 24).

Other than China, South Korea is the biggest hotspot of the deadly coronavirus which has lead to worsening health conditions in the country. The Middle East and Europe are also at the front lines in the spread of coronavirus.

South Korea has seen a rapid rise in infections since a cluster sprouted in a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu last week.

More than 200 infections and two more deaths were reported in South Korea on Monday, bringing the total cases to more than 830 - by far the most outside China.

Afghanistan, Bahrain and Kuwait also announced their first cases of the virus, and the death toll in Iran climbed to 12 on Monday.

Here's is the list of country-wise details of death and cases due to coronavirus:

CHINA- 77345 (2593 DEATHS)

S KOREA- 833 (8 DEATHS)

ITALY- 217 (4 DEATHS)

JAPAN- 146 (1 DEATH)

SINGAPORE- 89

HONG KONG- 179 (2 DEATHS)

IRAN- 47 (12 DEATHS)

THAILAND- 35

U.S- 35

TAIWAN- 30 (1 DEATH)

AUS- 22

MALAYSIA- 22

GERMANY- 16

VIETNAM- 16

U.K- 13

UAE- 13

FRANCE- 12 (1 DEATH)

CANADA- 1

MACAO- 1

PHILIPPINES- 3 (1 DEATH)

KUWAIT-3

ISRAEL- 2

AFGHANISTAN- 1

BAHRAIN- 1

LEBANON- 1

SWEDEN- 1

IRAQ- 1

Chinese authorities insist they are making progress in containing the virus, citing slowing infection rates. The World Health Organization (WHO) also lauded China's effort to handle the emergency situation and said, ''China's "incredibly difficult measures" in tackling the coronavirus that emerged late last year has probably prevented hundreds of thousands of cases in the country.''

Coronavirus has led to more than 30 deaths outside of China and about 30 countries have reported infections.

The virus is taking an increasingly heavy toll on the global economy, with many factories in China closed or subdued due to quarantines, and global travel choked.

Earlier this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged that the virus had become the country's "largest public health emergency" since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949.