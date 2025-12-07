Advertisement
CYCLONE DITWAH

Death Toll Rises To 627, Several Hundred Missing After Cyclone Ditwah's Fury In Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Cyclone Ditwah has killed 627 people and impacted over 2.1 million, while India’s Operation Sagar Bandhu continues relief efforts, treating survivors, conducting surgeries and restoring connectivity through Bailey Bridges.

|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 04:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
Death Toll Rises To 627, Several Hundred Missing After Cyclone Ditwah's Fury In Sri LankaImage: ANI

As Sri Lanka reels under the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, the death toll has soared to 627, with several hundred people still missing, Daily Mirror reported on Sunday, citing the country's Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

Cyclone Ditwah has resulted in relentless rain, flash floods and landslides across the island, causing river levels to rise to historic highs, submerging entire towns and causing loss in critical infrastructure.

According to Daily Mirror, 190 individuals remain missing as rescue and search efforts continue. Furthermore, the adversarial weather has affected all 25 districts, impacting 2,179,138 people from 611,530 families.

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Housing, Construction, and Water Supply said that the assessment of damage to houses caused by Cyclone Ditwah will begin tomorrow and the process will be carried out by a committee appointed under the Presidential Secretariat which will focus on identifying households eligible for government support.

In these challenging times, India continues with its rescue and relief operations under Operation Sagar Bandhu in Sri Lanka.

A statement from the Sri Lankan Army mentioned that the medical team comprising 73 personnel from Indian Army which had arrived in Sri Lanka on December 2 has continued its support.

Amidst ongoing disaster relief efforts in Mahiyanganaya, the Indian Army has established a fully functional field hospital on 05 December 2025 onwards, to support affected communities.

The statement mentioned that the medical team is providing essential treatment to civilians affected by injuries, illness, and other emergency health needs arising from the calamity. Staffed with doctors, nurses and rapid response facilities, the hospital is offering outpatient care, minor surgeries and emergency services.

In a post on X, the Indian Army shared that its field hospital has treated over 1250 people, conducted major emergency surgeries and inducted three Bailey Bridges to accelerate relief efforts and support restoration of critical connectivity in the wake of the destruction caused by cyclone Ditwah.

india news andworld News on Zee News.

