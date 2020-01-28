Dedicated email service set up for assistance to Indians living in China amid Coronavirus outbreak

The Indian Embassy in Beijing has set up a dedicated email service for those Indians living in China who wish to get in touch with the Mission, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The outbreak of the virus has already claimed the lives of 106 people till Tuesday.

This email ID, helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in, comes on the heels of the two hotlines--+8618-612083629 and +8618-612083617--that were started by the Embassy on January 23. It had asked all to also keep track of Embassy's social media accounts (Twitter: @EolBeijing and Facebook: India in China) for updates on this ongoing emergency.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Beijing, China, tweeted, "In addition to the three hotlines (+8618610952903, +8618612083629, +8618612083617) India in China has also opened a dedicated email ID helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in to deal with the ongoing emergency. All are requested to address their emails to helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in only so that they are promptly responded to."

In India, although no case has been detected so far, nearly 450 people have been kept under observation in the country, most of them in Kerala, following screening for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. Some, who have returned from China in recent weeks, have approached medical authorities as a precautionary step.

Till January 26, 29,707 passengers arriving in India in 137 flights have been screened for novel coronavirus infection symptoms and no case has so far been detected in India, PTI quoted an official saying.

The central government has decided to take steps for the possible evacuation of over 250 Indians from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and announced a raft of precautionary measures to deal with suspected cases. A meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed India's preparedness to deal with the virus amid mounting global concern over the increasing number of cases in China and several other countries.