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'Deeply grateful': People of Venezuela thank Indian team for treatment at Army field hospital

People in Venezuela have thanked the Indian medical team deployed under Operation Amistad for providing free treatment and emergency healthcare to earthquake survivors.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
'Deeply grateful': People of Venezuela thank Indian team for treatment at Army field hospital
Image Credit: IANS

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