CANADA SHOOTING

'Deeply shocked': PM Modi condoles loss of lives in a shooting incident in Canada

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Deeply shocked': PM Modi condoles loss of lives in a shooting incident in Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences over the mass shooting in Canada, that killed ten people, including the suspect. 

"Deeply shocked by the horrendous shooting in Canada. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands in solidarity with the people of Canada in this moment of profound grief," he wrote on X.

PM Modi's comment follows a mass shooting incident at a high school in Canada's British Columbia. 

This is one of the deadliest incidents in the region's recent history. 

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported that six individuals were found dead inside the high school. Another person died en route to the hospital, and two more were discovered at a residence believed to be linked to the incident. 

Authorities also confirmed that the shooter had dies from what police described as a "self-inflicted injury."

The incident took place at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in the Peace region of British Columbia, Police said. On Tuesday, an emergency text alert has been issued, describing the suspect as a "female in a dress with brown hair." 

Two other people were airlifted to hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries, while other 25 are being assessed for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospital, ANI reported citing CBS News.

“All remaining students and staff were safely evacuated. Police are working closely with the school district to support a coordinated reunification process for families,” the RCMP said in its statement. 

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney voiced profound devastation over the horrific shooting. 

"I am devastated by today's horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence," Carney posted on X.
 
Police informed that it is investigating "the full circumstances surrounding this  incident." The motive behind the shooting is yet to be established. 

