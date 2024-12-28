Delhi Assembly Elections: NCP Releases First List Of 11 Candidates
The NCP announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding contenders across various constituencies.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday released its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.
The party has fielded Mulayam Singh from Badli against Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, Ratan Tyagi from Burari, Khalid Ur Rehman from Chandni Chowk, Mohammad Harun from Balli Maran and Imran Saifi from Okhla.
It has fielded Narender Tanwar from Chhatarpur, Namaha from Laxmi Nagar, Jagdish Bhagat from Gokulpuri, Khem Chand from Mangolpuri, Rajesh Lohiya from Seemapuri, and Qamar Ahmad from Sangam Vihar.
The Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February next year.
While the ruling AAP has named candidates for all 70 seats, the Congress has named 47 so far.
