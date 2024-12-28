Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2836971https://zeenews.india.com/world/delhi-assembly-elections-ncp-releases-first-list-of-11-candidates-2836971.html
NewsWorld
DELHI ASSEMBLY POLLS

Delhi Assembly Elections: NCP Releases First List Of 11 Candidates

The NCP announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding contenders across various constituencies. 

|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2024, 02:08 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Assembly Elections: NCP Releases First List Of 11 Candidates

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday released its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

The party has fielded Mulayam Singh from Badli against Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, Ratan Tyagi from Burari, Khalid Ur Rehman from Chandni Chowk, Mohammad Harun from Balli Maran and Imran Saifi from Okhla.

It has fielded Narender Tanwar from Chhatarpur, Namaha from Laxmi Nagar, Jagdish Bhagat from Gokulpuri, Khem Chand from Mangolpuri, Rajesh Lohiya from Seemapuri, and Qamar Ahmad from Sangam Vihar.

The Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February next year.

While the ruling AAP has named candidates for all 70 seats, the Congress has named 47 so far.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK