Venezuela Toppled: Inside 'Operation Southern Spear'- What Is US Delta Force, The Ghost Unit That Just Snatched Maduro? | VIDEO

In what has come to be described as the most bold special ops mission in the history of special ops, the U.S. Army’s 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta has successfully apprehended Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, January 3rd.

The raid, which took place simultaneously with "large-scale" strikes in Caracas, represented the first direct takeover of a head of state by US Special Forces since the invasion of Panama in 1989, when Manuel Noriega was seized, a fact that was pointed out in President Donald Trump’s announcement.

The Mission: A 'Brilliant' Midnight Extraction

The raid was a part of Operation Southern Spear. The operation was a Joint Special Operations Command. Around 2:00 AM, US missiles struck Venezuelan military hangars and communications nodes at La Carlota Air Base and Fuerte Tiuna. The Delta Force reportedly arrived by CH-47 Chinook helicopters.

US officials have reportedly confirmed to CBS News there was indeed penetration of Maduro's secure residence, seizing the leader as well as his wife without any US lives lost. The mission was described by Trump as "brilliant," crediting "great planning and great troops."

Who Is Delta Force?

The Delta Force is the most classified and deadly special missions unit in the United States military. Established in 1977 after the Iran Hostage Crisis, it is tailored for high-risk missions that other units in the military cannot carry out.

The Fighting Force: Despite a membership in excess of 1,000, the "operators" who go in to fight number only 250 to 300.

Lethal Training: Selection has a notorious 90% failure rate. Operators have expertised in Close Quarters Battle (CQB), High Altitude parachuting, and precision sniping.

Specialisation: "Black Ops"—missions so sensitive that they are often never officially acknowledged. Their main roles are:

Counter Terrorism: Blunting the global threats of ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and the

HVT Operations: The act of capturing or eliminating High Value Targets

Hostage Rescue: Specialised retrieval of citizens caught in hostile territory.

The Legend Of Delta Force: From Baghdad To Caracas

This historic capture opens a significant page in the clandestine history of Delta Force. The history of Delta Force has been marked by several significant events:

2019 : Raid in Syria leading to the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

: Raid in Syria leading to the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. 2003 : The capture and death of Saddam Hussein's sons, Uday and Qusay, in Iraq.

: The capture and death of Saddam Hussein's sons, Uday and Qusay, in Iraq. 1993 : The Battle of Mogadishu (as told in the movie "Black Hawk Down").

: The Battle of Mogadishu (as told in the movie "Black Hawk Down"). 1989: Manuel Noriega is arrested in Panama during Operation Just Cause.

What Happens Next?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed that Maduro is in US custody at the moment and will soon be airlifted to the US to stand trial in the existing charges of narco-terror and drug trafficking. As the White House readies for the 11:00 AM ET press conference at Mar-a-Lago, the Venezuelan government is demanding "proof of life" from the couple. Colombia has shifted its military along the border as the tension within the region approaches a point of collapse.

