Delta Plane Crash: A Delta Airlines flight, Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR, overturned upon landing at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday, around 2:15 p.m. (local time). A total of 17 individuals have sustained bad injuries as the jet came to rest upside down. The flight was headed back from Minneapolis with 80 on board including four crew members.

The airport authorities confirmed the incident in a post on ‘X’. The Person airport that handles most passengers than any other Canadian airport temporarily halted its operations for two and half hours.

“We are very grateful there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries,” AP cited Deborah Flint, CEO of Greater Toronto Airports Authority as saying.

Dramatic footage from the crash site has emerged on social media, capturing the harrowing moments after the Delta Airlines jet flipped at Toronto’s Pearson Airport. One video shows the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR overturned on the snow-covered tarmac as emergency crews douse the wreckage with water. The aircraft, partially buried under snowfall from a weekend storm, lies motionless as first responders work urgently.

Another clip shows passengers scrambling to escape the overturned jet. In a chilling moment, a visibly panicked passenger emerges from the wreckage, turning back to capture the devastation left behind.

The exact cause of the crash remains unclear, but adverse weather conditions may have contributed to the incident. According to the Meteorological Service of Canada, Toronto’s Pearson Airport was experiencing heavy snowfall and strong winds at the time of landing, with speeds reaching 32 mph (51 kph) and gusts up to 40 mph (65 kph). The temperature had dropped to 16.5 degrees Fahrenheit (-8.6 degrees Celsius), creating challenging conditions for aircraft operations.