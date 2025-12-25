Demolition Of Hindu Deity Statue Linked To Security, Not Religion: Thailand On Damage To Lord Vishnu Idol In Cambodia

NewsWorldDemolition Of Hindu Deity Statue Linked To Security, Not Religion: Thailand On Damage To Lord Vishnu Idol In Cambodia
A day after India voiced concern over the demolition of a recently built statue of a Hindu deity in the disputed Thailand–Cambodia border area, Thailand issued a clarification stating that the action was related to security considerations and area administration, and was not intended to disrespect any religion or beliefs.
