हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Denmark

Denmark culls thousands of chickens after finding new bird flu on farm

The H5N8 strain of avian influenza (bird flu) is currently circulating in different parts of Europe, including Germany and France.

Denmark culls thousands of chickens after finding new bird flu on farm
Representational image

Copenhagen: A bird flu outbreak has forced the Danish authorities to cull about 25,000 chickens in central Jutland, according to the country's Veterinary and Food Administration.

"Samples from the Statens Serum Institut showed on Monday afternoon that a chicken herd in Trustrup near Randers has been affected by the contagious bird flu H5N8, which has a high mortality rate among chickens," the agency said in a statement.

According to the release, all the infected birds were culled and two restriction zones (3 and 10 kilometres) have been created to monitor birds and poultry in the area close to the farm. Earlier this month, bird flu was found in wild birds in Denmark's Jutland region.

The H5N8 strain of avian influenza (bird flu) is currently circulating in different parts of Europe, including Germany and France.

The French Agriculture and Food Ministry announced on Monday that a case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza had been confirmed in Haute-Corse (Upper Corsica), at the pet department of a garden center located near Bastia.

The H5N8 bird flu strain has no history of reported infections in humans. 

Live TV

Tags:
Denmarkchicken cullingH5N8 bird flu
Next
Story

Pakistan Taliban involved in Helmand attacks, says Afghanistan
  • 88,45,127Confirmed
  • 1,30,070Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M30S

DNA: Why is National Press Day celebrated on November 16? Watch analysis