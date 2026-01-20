Denmark’s Dilemma: Is The Country Paying Price For A Lesson Long Forgotten? | Explained

Denmark is facing a geopolitical conundrum few could have imagined --- a potential military threat from the United States, its ally and fellow NATO member, over the Arctic island of Greenland. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested taking control of Greenland, an officially Danish territory, raising concerns about the limits of NATO’s protection. Historically, the alliance was created to defend members from external foes, but its charter is silent on conflicts between allies themselves.

This is not entirely new territory for Denmark. Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis drew a parallel on X, noting, “NATO is committed to defending member states from belligerent non-member states, but not from each other, not from other member states, like Turkey or, now, the... United States! So, Denmark, welcome to the club, and remember your governments also argued that it is not NATO's job to defend any member-state from another NATO member-state.”

Lessons From Cyprus, 1974

The situation echoes the 1974 Cyprus crisis, when Greece and Turkey, both NATO members, clashed. Cyprus gained independence from Britain in 1960, with mostly Greek Cypriots and a Turkish minority. Greece, Turkey, and Britain had rights to intervene if needed.

Tensions escalated when a coup backed by Greece’s military rulers sought union with Greece, ousting President Makarios. Turkey saw this as a threat to Turkish Cypriots and invaded on 20 July 1974. The first invasion only partially succeeded; a second in August secured roughly 36% of the island, which remains under Turkish control. Thousands died.

Greece appealed to NATO for intervention, but the alliance stayed out. As Varoufakis highlighted, “The NATO charter does not cover attacks from within. Hence, in Cyprus, NATO stayed out, leaving Greece and Turkey to sort it themselves.” Greece withdrew from NATO’s military command from 1974 to 1980, frustrated that the alliance failed to protect it from another member.

Denmark In A Similar Bind

Today, Denmark faces a comparable dilemma. Were the US to act on its Greenland ambitions, NATO's Article 5, designed for external attacks, would offer no guarantee of protection. Unlike Greece in 1974, Denmark is vastly outmatched in military terms --- the US defence budget exceeds $1 trillion, while Denmark’s was just $10 billion in 2025.

European nations have shown symbolic support. The UK and Norway, for instance, have sent one and two troops respectively for reconnaissance missions. However, this gesture has angered Trump, who retaliated with a 10% tariff on the countries backing Denmark.

Greenland itself has significant self-rule, and its largely Inuit population seeks a say in its future, but Denmark retains control over defence and foreign policy. European Union leaders have backed Denmark diplomatically, but NATO remains constrained by its own rules. Article 4 allows members to discuss potential threats, while Article 5 protects only against attacks from outside the alliance.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that a US move on Greenland could be the “death knell” for NATO. For Denmark, the episode serves as a reminder of the alliance’s structural weakness --- when friends become foes, even the most powerful military alliance may stand aside.

The Greenland standoff underscores a simple, stark reality --- NATO was built to guard against external threats, but it may offer little recourse when its strongest member becomes the threat.